What To Expect As NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) Delivers An 21.80% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.79% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the NXE share is $6.50, that puts it down -43.49 from that peak though still a striking 43.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $2.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) trade information

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) registered a -6.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.79% in intraday trading to $4.53 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.98%, and it has moved by 9.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.87%. The short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) is 8.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.87, which implies an increase of 42.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.82 and $8.84 respectively. As a result, NXE is trading at a discount of -95.14% off the target high and -50.55% off the low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexGen Energy Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares have gone up 21.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -171.43% against 12.90.

While earnings are projected to return -576.70% in 2022.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.43%, with the float percentage being 31.49%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.42 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $72.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.87 million shares, is of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 2.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 19.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.97 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $38.4 million.