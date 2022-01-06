We Just Learned Something New! After Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS)’s -6.82% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the WKHS share is $42.96, that puts it down -947.8 from that peak though still a striking 0.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.08. The company’s market capitalization is $665.96M, and the average trade volume was 8.19 million shares over the past three months.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. WKHS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $4.10 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.82%, and it has moved by -20.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.65, which implies an increase of 57.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.75 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, WKHS is trading at a discount of -241.46% off the target high and -64.63% off the low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Workhorse Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares have gone down -68.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -404.29% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -104.30% this quarter and then jump 84.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $652k and $521k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.70% and then jump by 93.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 220.50% in 2022.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Workhorse Group Inc. insiders own 12.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.89%, with the float percentage being 35.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $65.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $23.97 million.