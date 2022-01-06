Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)

During the last session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.88% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the LWLG share is $20.30, that puts it down -41.27 from that peak though still a striking 93.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) registered a -8.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.88% in intraday trading to $14.37 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.44%, and it has moved by -7.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1373.85%. The short interest in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 2.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.71, which implies a decrease of -430.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.71 and $2.71 respectively. As a result, LWLG is trading at a premium of 81.14% off the target high and 81.14% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.90%. While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2022.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Lightwave Logic Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.98%, with the float percentage being 1.99%. UMB Bank NA/MO is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of First Foundation Advisors’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.89 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10432.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value.