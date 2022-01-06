The Time Is Right To Purchase Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 3.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.04% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $27.65, that puts it down -464.29 from that peak though still a striking 0.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.70B, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TUYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) registered a -14.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.04% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.07%, and it has moved by -24.03% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.02, which implies an increase of 62.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.20 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TUYA is trading at a discount of -348.98% off the target high and -87.76% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.79 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.95%, with the float percentage being 11.95%.