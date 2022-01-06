The GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Stock Jumped 18.55% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.62% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the GLDG share is $2.33, that puts it down -64.08 from that peak though still a striking 30.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $219.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 460.84K shares over the past three months.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) registered a -3.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.62% in intraday trading to $1.42 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.95%, and it has moved by 18.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.09%. The short interest in GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.61 day(s) to cover.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoldMining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares have gone up 7.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 466.67% against 0.00.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

GoldMining Inc. insiders own 5.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.50%, with the float percentage being 10.09%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $9.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.