The $18.12 Is The Price At Which The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s traded shares were 3.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the WU share is $26.61, that puts it down -46.85 from that peak though still a striking 13.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.69. The company’s market capitalization is $7.50B, and the average trade volume was 7.33 million shares over the past three months.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

The Western Union Company (WU) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $18.12 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.25%, and it has moved by 3.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.20%.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Western Union Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Western Union Company (WU) shares have gone down -19.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.23% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then jump 13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.27 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then jump by 4.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.00%. While earnings are projected to return -27.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.48% per annum.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Western Union Company is 0.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

The Western Union Company insiders own 0.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.30%, with the float percentage being 104.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 845 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 51.8 million shares (or 12.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $972.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Western Union Company (WU) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 15.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $291.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.44 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $231.28 million.