Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s Stock Is Down -4.6%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 2.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.83% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $14.85, that puts it down -79.78 from that peak though still a striking -4.6% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.64. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) registered a -9.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.83% in intraday trading to $8.26 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.61%, and it has moved by -26.58% in 30 days. The short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 36.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SLDP is trading at a discount of -57.38% off the target high and -57.38% off the low.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders own 34.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.97%, with the float percentage being 30.69%. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $33.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Magnetar Financial LLC’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares are Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 76000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40000.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.