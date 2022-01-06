Should Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Revive After A -60.12% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares were 11.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the BBD share is $5.54, that puts it down -60.12 from that peak though still a striking 6.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $36.14B, and the average trade volume was 37.31 million shares over the past three months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $3.46 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.69%, and it has moved by -8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.04%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Bradesco S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares have gone down -26.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.43% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.12 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.86 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.92 billion and $5.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then drop by -11.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.51%. While earnings are projected to return 30.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.60% per annum.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.73%, with the float percentage being 18.73%. ABRDN PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 89.85 million shares (or 1.85% of all shares), a total value of $344.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.82 million shares, is of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $286.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Value Fund owns about 39.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.18 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $60.13 million.