SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Are Up 57.14%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares were 4.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.67% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SEAC share is $3.44, that puts it down -123.38 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $78.36M, and the average trade volume was 12.00 million shares over the past three months.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) registered a -6.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.67% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by 128.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.51%.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SeaChange International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares have gone up 33.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.70% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.9 million by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.12 million and $4.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.60% and then jump by 40.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -138.90% in 2022.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

SeaChange International Inc. insiders own 18.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.87%, with the float percentage being 23.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.59 million.