Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) Drops -223.91% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s traded shares were 2.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.65% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SFET share is $2.98, that puts it down -223.91 from that peak though still a striking 27.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $19.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.34K shares over the past three months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) registered a 22.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.65% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.19%, and it has moved by -13.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.85%. The short interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.16 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Safe-T Group Ltd insiders own 8.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.96%, with the float percentage being 1.05%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49175.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $53600.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 24878.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27863.0 market value.