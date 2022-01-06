Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares were 1.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.72% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the RGS share is $14.39, that puts it down -695.03 from that peak though still a striking 13.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $79.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Regis Corporation (RGS) registered a -3.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.72% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.12%, and it has moved by -29.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.50%. The short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 5.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regis Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares have gone down -78.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.05% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then jump 97.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.9 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 121.81%. While earnings are projected to return 34.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders own 13.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.17%, with the float percentage being 71.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $12.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and CRM Mutual Fd Tr-Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $2.71 million.