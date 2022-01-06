Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares were 15.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.70% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the PTON share is $171.09, that puts it down -430.84 from that peak though still a striking -0.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.39. The company’s market capitalization is $10.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.80 million shares over the past three months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PTON has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.28.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) registered a -4.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.70% in intraday trading to $32.23 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.74%, and it has moved by -24.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.58%. The short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 25.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.42, which implies an increase of 55.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, PTON is trading at a discount of -241.3% off the target high and 6.92% off the low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peloton Interactive Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares have gone down -74.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -340.63% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -811.10% this quarter and then drop -666.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 26 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -98.50% in 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.91%, with the float percentage being 80.20%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 863 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.19 million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 10.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $913.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.22 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $628.21 million.