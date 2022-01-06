ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) Fall -26.43% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.30% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the OBSV share is $5.55, that puts it down -178.89 from that peak though still a striking 1.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.97. The company’s market capitalization is $160.66M, and the average trade volume was 844.34K shares over the past three months.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

ObsEva SA (OBSV) registered a -3.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.30% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.52%, and it has moved by 1.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.37%.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ObsEva SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares have gone down -26.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.29% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.20% this quarter and then jump 17.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118,194.10% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6k and $6k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2022.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders own 5.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.09%, with the float percentage being 29.58%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 5.57% of all shares), a total value of $14.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82227.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.