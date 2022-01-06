Now Is A Good Time To Buy Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)

During the last session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.45% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MTCR share is $11.00, that puts it down -1674.19 from that peak though still a striking 3.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $16.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) registered a -9.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.45% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by -53.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.61%. The short interest in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Metacrine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares have gone down -82.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.78% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.20% this quarter and then jump 12.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -28.70% in 2022.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders own 20.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.80%, with the float percentage being 60.33%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 11.21% of all shares), a total value of $10.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.06 million shares, is of venBio Partners LLC’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90000.0, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.