Now Is A Good Time To Buy Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC)

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.14% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $6.95, that puts it down -568.27 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $237.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.86 million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) registered a -7.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.14% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.97%, and it has moved by -11.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.33%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is 24.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 74.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of -284.62% off the target high and -284.62% off the low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares have gone down -60.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.11 million and $2.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.30% and then drop by -32.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.60%. While earnings are projected to return 90.20% in 2022.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.41%, with the float percentage being 30.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.72 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $29.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.86 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.5 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $9.29 million.