MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Has Been Falling -83.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the YGMZ share is $58.00, that puts it down -3352.38 from that peak though still a striking 9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $29.44M, and the average trade volume was 525.52K shares over the past three months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.89% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.40%, and it has moved by 2.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.52%.

While earnings are projected to return -38.50% in 2022.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders own 55.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.08%, with the float percentage being 2.46%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18238.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54805.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2711.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7129.0 market value.