Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) Investing Potential Is $7.02

During the last session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.75% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the KPTI share is $18.00, that puts it down -156.41 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $554.30M, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) registered a -4.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.75% in intraday trading to $7.02 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.15%, and it has moved by 4.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.90%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares have gone down -30.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.88% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.60% this quarter and then jump 5.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.88 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.44 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.1 million and $23.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.00% and then jump by 22.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 15.40% in 2022.

KPTI Dividends

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.29%, with the float percentage being 85.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $51.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 6.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $10.73 million.