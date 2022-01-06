Is UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 2.08 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $90.00, that puts it down -128.37 from that peak though still a striking 3.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.09. The company’s market capitalization is $20.15B, and the average trade volume was 4.56 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PATH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $39.41 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by -15.63% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.90, which implies an increase of 36.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -115.68% off the target high and -1.5% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $283.03 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.74 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 82.20% in 2022.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 23.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.84%, with the float percentage being 95.72%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 352 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33.91 million shares (or 7.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.93 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 12.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $623.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.48 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $393.68 million.