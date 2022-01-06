Is Riot Blockchain Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) -6.78% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 12.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.06% or -$2.94. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $79.50, that puts it down -270.8 from that peak though still a striking 28.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.91 million shares over the past three months.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. RIOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) registered a -12.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.06% in intraday trading to $21.44 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.78%, and it has moved by -23.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.20%. The short interest in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 17.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.96, which implies an increase of 56.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, RIOT is trading at a discount of -156.53% off the target high and -109.89% off the low.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Blockchain Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone down -36.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 155.56% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 212.50% this quarter and then jump 444.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,726.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $118.6 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.29 million and $23.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,759.80% and then jump by 411.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.10%. While earnings are projected to return 70.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Blockchain Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Blockchain Inc. insiders own 3.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.31%, with the float percentage being 29.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 285 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.98 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $205.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $52.22 million.