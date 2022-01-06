Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)

During the recent session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares were 2.43 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.50% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the FSR share is $31.96, that puts it down -94.76 from that peak though still a striking 41.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.12B, and the average trade volume was 9.21 million shares over the past three months.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Fisker Inc. (FSR) registered a -2.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.50% in intraday trading to $16.41 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.27%, and it has moved by -2.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.36%.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fisker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares have gone down -1.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -182.50% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -840.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -277.50% in 2022.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders own 3.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.51%, with the float percentage being 49.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.36 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $195.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.26 million shares, is of Moore Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $150.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.79 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $60.78 million.