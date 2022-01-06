Investing In Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares were 30.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.16% or -$1.42. The 52-week high for the HOOD share is $85.00, that puts it down -431.91 from that peak though still a striking -4.38% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.68. The company’s market capitalization is $14.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.69 million shares over the past three months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) registered a -8.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.16% in intraday trading to $15.98 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.60%, and it has moved by -27.03% in 30 days. The short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 29.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $354.17 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $431.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 102.70% in 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders own 7.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.31%, with the float percentage being 73.93%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 74.82 million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.34 million shares, is of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $307.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $78.63 million.