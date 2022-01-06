How Will Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Look After It Drops -211.92% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.63% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the MREO share is $4.71, that puts it down -211.92 from that peak though still a striking 3.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $164.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 887.65K shares over the past three months.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. MREO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) registered a -5.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.63% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.82%, and it has moved by -6.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.23%. The short interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 5.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 84.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, MREO is trading at a discount of -562.25% off the target high and -562.25% off the low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares have gone down -48.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.14% against 7.80.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.71%, with the float percentage being 82.92%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.26 million shares (or 15.96% of all shares), a total value of $41.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.3 million shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Investors owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 million.