How Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -3.58% YTD?

During the recent session, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s traded shares were 5.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.60% or $16.63. The 52-week high for the VCRA share is $69.27, that puts it up 12.48 from that peak though still a striking 59.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.71K shares over the past three months.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. VCRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) trade information

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) registered a 26.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.60% in intraday trading to $79.15 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.83%, and it has moved by 9.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.76%. The short interest in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) is 3.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.22, which implies a decrease of -29.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, VCRA is trading at a premium of 10.3% off the target high and 54.52% off the low.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vocera Communications Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) shares have gone up 52.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.05% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.10% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.99 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.42 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.59 million and $48.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.60%. While earnings are projected to return 47.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

VCRA Dividends

Vocera Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s Major holders

Vocera Communications Inc. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.22%, with the float percentage being 113.70%. Brown Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.63 million shares (or 13.31% of all shares), a total value of $211.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $146.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 5.76% of the stock, which is worth about $91.73 million.