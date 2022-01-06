HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Is Down -19.47% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares were 8.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.29% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the HIVE share is $5.75, that puts it down -135.66 from that peak though still a striking 28.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.66 million shares over the past three months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) registered a -10.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.29% in intraday trading to $2.44 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.27%, and it has moved by -19.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.57%. The short interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 7.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.32, which implies an increase of 61.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.32 and $6.32 respectively. As a result, HIVE is trading at a discount of -159.02% off the target high and -159.02% off the low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares have gone down -2.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 11.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. insiders own 10.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.10%, with the float percentage being 11.34%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.04 million shares (or 5.40% of all shares), a total value of $56.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 15.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $8.95 million.