Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Rose 8.32% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -6.71%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 2.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $25.18, that puts it down -255.15 from that peak though still a striking 8.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GENI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.32% in intraday trading to $7.09 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by -14.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 61.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, GENI is trading at a discount of -238.5% off the target high and -26.94% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.43 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.04 million by the end of Mar 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders own 49.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.84%, with the float percentage being 91.02%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.05 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $336.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.7 million shares, is of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $311.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 7.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $66.0 million.

