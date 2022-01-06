GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s -15.96% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares were 3.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $129.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.12% or -$19.54. The 52-week high for the GME share is $483.00, that puts it down -273.35 from that peak though still a striking 86.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.08. The company’s market capitalization is $10.36B, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

GameStop Corp. (GME) registered a -13.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.12% in intraday trading to $129.37 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.96%, and it has moved by -22.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 604.63%.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GameStop Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares have gone down -32.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.29% against 25.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.80% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.35 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.50%. While earnings are projected to return 37.80% in 2022.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders own 17.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.41%, with the float percentage being 34.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.94 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $902.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $323.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $307.75 million.