During The Past Six Months, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Shares Took An -37.64% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the OGI share is $6.45, that puts it down -300.62 from that peak though still a striking 6.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $641.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.36 million shares over the past three months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $1.61 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.87%, and it has moved by -12.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.53%. The short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 13.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.61, which implies an increase of 38.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.97 and $4.46 respectively. As a result, OGI is trading at a discount of -177.02% off the target high and -22.36% off the low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares have gone down -37.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.00% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.76 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.17 million by the end of Feb 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 35.30% in 2022.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 10 and January 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders own 19.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.89%, with the float percentage being 18.52%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.34 million shares (or 8.78% of all shares), a total value of $60.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 26.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.86 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $10.73 million.