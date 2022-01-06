Does Nokia Corporation’s (NYSE:NOK) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 8.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $9.79, that puts it down -60.23 from that peak though still a striking 38.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $35.44B, and the average trade volume was 19.99 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Corporation (NOK) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $6.11 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.38%, and it has moved by 7.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.03, which implies an increase of 13.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.07 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, NOK is trading at a discount of -30.93% off the target high and 0.65% off the low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares have gone up 13.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.40% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.5 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.98 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.83 billion and $5.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 24.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.85% per annum.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.47%, with the float percentage being 8.47%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 565 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 65.06 million shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $354.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.23 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $284.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 47.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.71 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $31.11 million.