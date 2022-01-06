Does EngageSmart LLC’s (NYSE:ESMT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.25% or -$2.03. The 52-week high for the ESMT share is $38.83, that puts it down -95.03 from that peak though still a striking -0.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.66K shares over the past three months.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) registered a -9.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.25% in intraday trading to $19.91 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.60%, and it has moved by -10.32% in 30 days. The short interest in EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.89, which implies an increase of 46.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, ESMT is trading at a discount of -126.02% off the target high and -50.68% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.09 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.09 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 87.50% in 2022.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

EngageSmart LLC insiders own 8.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.69%, with the float percentage being 94.26%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 97.21 million shares (or 60.12% of all shares), a total value of $3.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.93 million shares, is of Summit Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 16.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $917.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $7.42 million.