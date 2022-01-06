Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) After A -9.39% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 20.35 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.24% or -$10.12. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $179.47, that puts it down -124.65 from that peak though still a striking -10.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.40. The company’s market capitalization is $80.83B, and the average trade volume was 26.33 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) registered a -11.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.24% in intraday trading to $79.89 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.39%, and it has moved by -22.92% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $133.92, which implies an increase of 40.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $97.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, RIVN is trading at a discount of -112.79% off the target high and -21.42% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.67 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380.53 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -139.20% in 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders own 16.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.22%, with the float percentage being 45.99%.