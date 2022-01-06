CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) Investing Potential Is $0.41

During the last session, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CWBR share is $2.27, that puts it down -453.66 from that peak though still a striking 17.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $36.09M, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CWBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) registered a -6.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.17% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.12%, and it has moved by -12.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.83, which implies an increase of 89.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CWBR is trading at a discount of -1607.32% off the target high and -387.8% off the low.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CohBar Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CohBar Inc. (CWBR) shares have gone down -70.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.90% against 7.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.50%. While earnings are projected to return -9.40% in 2022.

CWBR Dividends

CohBar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

CohBar Inc. insiders own 15.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.28%, with the float percentage being 19.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 2.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.14 million shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $0.58 million.