Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s traded shares were 3.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the CHNG share is $24.21, that puts it down -15.29 from that peak though still a striking 3.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.20. The company’s market capitalization is $6.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CHNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $21.00 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by 1.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.10%. The short interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is 21.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.79, which implies an increase of 18.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.75 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, CHNG is trading at a discount of -23.81% off the target high and -22.62% off the low.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Change Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) shares have gone down -7.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.42% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then drop -7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $852.73 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900.86 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 13.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

CHNG Dividends

Change Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

Change Healthcare Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.51%, with the float percentage being 96.00%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 384 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 59.62 million shares (or 19.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $467.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.2 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $129.88 million.