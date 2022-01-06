Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Is Up 86.08% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 13.25% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s traded shares were 6.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.70% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the SAVA share is $146.16, that puts it down -195.33 from that peak though still a striking 86.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average trade volume was 4.91 million shares over the past three months.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SAVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) registered a 2.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.70% in intraday trading to $49.49 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.12%, and it has moved by 12.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 505.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $159.25, which implies an increase of 68.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $108.00 and $215.00 respectively. As a result, SAVA is trading at a discount of -334.43% off the target high and -118.23% off the low.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cassava Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) shares have gone down -53.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -262.50% against 17.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.40%. While earnings are projected to return 8.80% in 2022.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Cassava Sciences Inc. insiders own 6.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.11%, with the float percentage being 32.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $161.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $122.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $38.29 million.