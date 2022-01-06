Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) On Wednesday – Down -2.08% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 2.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $56.50, that puts it down -590.71 from that peak though still a striking -2.08% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.31 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $8.18 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.45%, and it has moved by -17.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.26%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 44.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.22, which implies an increase of 27.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $22.50 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -175.06% off the target high and 14.43% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -61.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.39% against 13.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.96 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.97 million by the end of Mar 2022.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 36.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.15%, with the float percentage being 26.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 545 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 1.88% of all shares), a total value of $102.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 5.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $57.92 million.