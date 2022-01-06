As The Stock Falls By -15.06% Year-To-Date, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 11.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $78.00, that puts it down -356.41 from that peak though still a striking 11.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.15. The company’s market capitalization is $20.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.73 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BEKE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $17.09 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.79%, and it has moved by -13.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.69, which implies an increase of 88.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.73 and $208.53 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1120.19% off the target high and -442.6% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -56.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.65% against 19.30.

While earnings are projected to return 126.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.61% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders