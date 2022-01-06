AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) Stock Jumped 71.11% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.56% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AGE share is $3.06, that puts it down -206.0 from that peak though still a striking 48.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $20.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 449.23K shares over the past three months.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) trade information

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) registered a 9.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.56% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 75.37%, and it has moved by 71.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.91%. The short interest in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 11.60% in 2022.

AGE Dividends

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:AGE)’s Major holders

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 43.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.64%, with the float percentage being 31.21%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.