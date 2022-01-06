After Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) Surges -35.66% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.15% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the UEPS share is $6.97, that puts it down -35.08 from that peak though still a striking 25.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.84. The company’s market capitalization is $298.56M, and the average trade volume was 228.99K shares over the past three months.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UEPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) trade information

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) registered a -5.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.15% in intraday trading to $5.16 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.09%, and it has moved by 18.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 26.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, UEPS is trading at a discount of -35.66% off the target high and -35.66% off the low.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) shares have gone up 26.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.36% against 8.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.5 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.89 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 60.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

UEPS Dividends

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s Major holders

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. insiders own 16.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.74%, with the float percentage being 56.94%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 7.72% of all shares), a total value of $20.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.83 million shares, is of Kabouter Management, Llc’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Invesco International Small Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.