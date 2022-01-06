After A -4.09% Drop In The Last Week, Does Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$1.1. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $100.93, that puts it down -232.88 from that peak though still a striking 0.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.27. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45B, and the average trade volume was 5.28 million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RUN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $30.32 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.09%, and it has moved by -22.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.61, which implies an increase of 58.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.10 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of -200.13% off the target high and 7.32% off the low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have gone down -40.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against -7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.92 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $411.92 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $320.41 million and $334.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.60% and then jump by 23.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.20%. While earnings are projected to return -684.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 47.82% per annum.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders own 4.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.91%, with the float percentage being 103.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 707 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.82 million shares (or 12.47% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $945.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 6.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $370.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.56 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $320.82 million.