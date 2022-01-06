A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX)

During the recent session, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.50% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the VCNX share is $9.56, that puts it down -731.3 from that peak though still a striking 11.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $35.22M, and the average trade volume was 166.80K shares over the past three months.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VCNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) registered a 5.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.50% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Wednesday, 01/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.80%, and it has moved by -25.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 83.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, VCNX is trading at a discount of -508.7% off the target high and -508.7% off the low.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2022.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Vaccinex Inc. insiders own 13.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.50%, with the float percentage being 40.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 2.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.