You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM).

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $334.99, and it changed around -$15.43 or -4.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.57B. TEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $483.13, offering almost -44.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $198.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.65% since then. We note from Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Atlassian Corporation Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TEAM as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 392.85 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.14% year-to-date, but still down -13.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $488.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEAM is forecast to be at a low of $375.00 and a high of $600.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Atlassian Corporation Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.50 percent over the past six months and at a 12.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $582.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Atlassian Corporation Plc to make $618.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.15%. Atlassian Corporation Plc earnings are expected to increase by -94.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, and 87.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.71%. Atlassian Corporation Plc stock is held by 849 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.44% of the shares, which is about 15.71 million shares worth $4.04 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 5.46% or 7.49 million shares worth $1.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.2 million shares worth $1.08 billion, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $1.38 billion, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.