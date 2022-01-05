Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $186.28, and it changed around -$9.49 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.77B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $369.00, offering almost -98.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $183.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.36% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Wayfair Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended W as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Wayfair Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 197.84 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is -20.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $273.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that W is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $370.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.34 percent over the past six months and at a -48.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -99.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -63.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Wayfair Inc. to make $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.84 billion and $3.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.00%. Wayfair Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.90% per year for the next five years.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.26% of Wayfair Inc. shares, and 108.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.15%. Wayfair Inc. stock is held by 649 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.87% of the shares, which is about 11.55 million shares worth $3.63 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 10.99% or 8.53 million shares worth $2.69 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.89 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $653.95 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.