Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.14M. TTNP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.61, offering almost -290.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.95% since then. We note from Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.63K.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TTNP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Instantly TTNP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2369 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.69% year-to-date, but still up 14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is -7.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTNP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -493.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -493.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -85.90%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.12 million and $1.06 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.60%.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.97% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 19.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.18%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.53 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.61% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 72773.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.