The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $18.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.79, and it changed around -$0.45 or -5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $701.18M. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.88, offering almost -206.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.57% since then. We note from The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HNST as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.39 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNST is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock to make $86.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 16.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.83% of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares, and 88.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.68%. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock is held by 139 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.37% of the shares, which is about 12.17 million shares worth $126.32 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.35% or 8.51 million shares worth $88.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.82 million shares worth $77.97 million, making up 5.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $12.43 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.