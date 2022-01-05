Stock Performance And Outlook Of Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX)

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.67, and it changed around -$4.03 or -5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.62B. CALX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.95, offering almost -9.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.21% since then. We note from Calix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.58K.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) trade information

Instantly CALX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.95 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.88% year-to-date, but still up 7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is 12.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

Calix Inc. (CALX) estimates and forecasts

Calix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.37 percent over the past six months and at a 39.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $167.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Calix Inc. to make $163.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150.51 million and $170.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.00%. Calix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 267.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CALX Dividends

Calix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.80% of Calix Inc. shares, and 81.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.16%. Calix Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 4.72 million shares worth $233.29 million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with 5.52% or 3.52 million shares worth $174.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $85.2 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $75.22 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.