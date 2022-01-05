SilverSun Technologies Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SSNT Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around $0.4 or 8.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.92M. SSNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.20, offering almost -178.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.4% since then. We note from SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.02K.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SSNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SilverSun Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Instantly SSNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.95 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) is 7.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSNT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SilverSun Technologies Inc. to make $10.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.80%.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.95% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares, and 15.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.12%. SilverSun Technologies Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $1.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.98% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 99500.0 shares worth $1.21 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34810.0 shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.