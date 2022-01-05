Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.42, and it changed around -$0.4 or -5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. SGMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.53, offering almost -136.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.99% since then. We note from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SGMO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.18 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.07% year-to-date, but still down -8.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is -8.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGMO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -304.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.80 percent over the past six months and at a -46.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3,300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. to make $27.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.10%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.21% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 53.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.05%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 287 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 10.3 million shares worth $123.34 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.73% or 9.78 million shares worth $117.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $38.91 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 3.62 million shares worth around $43.32 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.