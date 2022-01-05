RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.48, and it changed around $0.48 or 9.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. RES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.43, offering almost -35.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.06% since then. We note from RPC Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 829.32K.

RPC Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended RES as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RPC Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Instantly RES has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.70% year-to-date, but still up 16.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is 31.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RES is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

RPC Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.17 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect RPC Inc. to make $216.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.09 million and $148.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 121.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.00%.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.02% of RPC Inc. shares, and 28.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.84%. RPC Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.04% of the shares, which is about 10.87 million shares worth $52.85 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.26% or 9.2 million shares worth $44.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.2 million shares worth $44.7 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $25.98 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.