Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Stock Forecast 2022: $219.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were traded, and its beta was -0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $126.16, and it changed around -$8.13 or -6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.19B. QDEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $265.00, offering almost -110.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.11% since then. We note from Quidel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 673.17K.

Quidel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QDEL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quidel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Instantly QDEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 136.96 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is -14.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QDEL is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $219.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Quidel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.91 percent over the past six months and at a -22.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -84.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -87.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $176.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Quidel Corporation to make $207.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -74.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 154.30%. Quidel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 971.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.20% per year for the next five years.

QDEL Dividends

Quidel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.16% of Quidel Corporation shares, and 93.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.98%. Quidel Corporation stock is held by 477 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 15.75% of the shares, which is about 6.56 million shares worth $840.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.28% or 3.86 million shares worth $494.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $224.11 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $186.3 million, which represents about 3.49% of the total shares outstanding.