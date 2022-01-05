Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher? – Marketing Sentinel
Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.61, and it changed around -$0.76 or -5.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $848.40M. PRPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.08, offering almost -225.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.29% since then. We note from Purple Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Purple Innovation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PRPL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) trade information

Instantly PRPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.84 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.97% year-to-date, but still down -6.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is 30.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.45, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPL is forecast to be at a low of $7.60 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) estimates and forecasts

Purple Innovation Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.86 percent over the past six months and at a -94.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 171.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc. to make $258.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $187.11 million and $173.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.70%.

Purple Innovation Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -167.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.20% per year for the next five years.

PRPL Dividends

Purple Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares, and 100.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.47%.

Coliseum Capital Management, Llc and FMR, LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 8.24 million shares worth $217.59 million, making up 12.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMR, LLC held roughly 7.85 million shares worth around $207.42 million, which represents about 11.83% of the total shares outstanding.

