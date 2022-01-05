PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.95, and it changed around -$1.45 or -5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. PLBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.04, offering almost -142.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.77% since then. We note from PLBY Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.16 on Tuesday, 01/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.59% year-to-date, but still down -2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -26.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PLBY Group Inc. to make $85.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.70%.

PLBY Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of PLBY Group Inc. shares, and 70.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.07%.